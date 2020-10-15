|
Firth Patricia Mary On 7th October 2020, in hospital,
of Heckmondwike, aged 81 years,
Pat, loving and much loved wife of Bryan, wonderful mum and friend to Julie, Jacqueline, Karen and Andrea, dear mother in law, precious grandma and
great-grandma, beloved
sister and auntie.
Our family chain is broken.
Due to the current
guidelines, a service by
invitation only will be held at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Tuesday 27th October 2020 at 11.50am. For those not able to attend a webcast facility will be made available through
George Brooke Ltd.,
Funeral Directors.
It was Pat's wish that everyone dressed for a night out, so if you are at home on the day, please wear a touch of colour for her. Donations in her memory may be made online for the benefit of Friends In Deed.
Telephone enquiries can be made to the Funeral Directors
01924 454476.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 15, 2020