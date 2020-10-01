|
Hudson nee Elliott
Patricia Margaret Lilian On 22nd September 2020, at her home, with her family at her bedside, aged 75 years,
Pat, dearly loved wife of David,
loving mum of Clive, Lorraine, Debbie, Sharon and Donna, a very dear mother in law, much loved nan to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren, a loved sister, sister in law and auntie.
Due to the current guidelines a service by invitation only will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Tuesday 13th October 2020.
Family flowers only,
donations in Pat's memory may
be made online for the benefit of
The British Lung Foundation.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 1, 2020