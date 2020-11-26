|
KIRK Patricia On 21st November 2020, surrounded by her family, Patricia aged 89 years of Cleckheaton. Loving wife to the late Roy, much loved mum to Graham and Janet and devoted nan to Vicki, Tom, Alicia, Jack, George and Conor.
The funeral service will be held on Monday 21st December at Park Wood Crematorium at 12.45pm. Due to the current restrictions attendance is by invitation only. Family flowers only but if desired donations in memory of Patricia may be given to the British Heart Foundation. A collection box will be at the service for this purpose. All enquiries to Gateway Funeral Services. Tel: 01274 653115
Published in Batley News on Nov. 26, 2020