Naylor Patricia Retired Midwife.
On 20th May 2020, in hospital,
of Scout Hill, aged 97 years,
Patricia, devoted wife
of the late Jack Naylor,
beloved mother, mother in law, grandma and great-grandma.
Due to the current
restrictions a private family ceremony will be held at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Thursday 4th June 2020.
Later in the year a celebration service will be held at Ravensthorpe with Hopton UR Church, donations in lieu of flowers may be sent for the benefit of Church Funds.
Published in Batley News on May 28, 2020