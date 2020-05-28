Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Naylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Naylor

Notice Condolences

Patricia Naylor Notice
Naylor Patricia Retired Midwife.

On 20th May 2020, in hospital,
of Scout Hill, aged 97 years,
Patricia, devoted wife
of the late Jack Naylor,
beloved mother, mother in law, grandma and great-grandma.

Due to the current
restrictions a private family ceremony will be held at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Thursday 4th June 2020.

Later in the year a celebration service will be held at Ravensthorpe with Hopton UR Church, donations in lieu of flowers may be sent for the benefit of Church Funds.
Published in Batley News on May 28, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -