ROBERTS Patricia 'Pat' On 11th April at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, aged 88 years.
Beloved wife of Derek,
much loved mum of Simon and Andrew, dear mother-in-law to Nicola and Mandy, dearly loved grandma to Jessica and Kai
and 'second-mum' to Jayne.
A private funeral service will be held, with a memorial service to take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made directly to Overgate Hospice. For any enquiries please contact Brighouse Co-op Funeralcare,
Tel: 01484 713512
Published in Batley News on Apr. 23, 2020
