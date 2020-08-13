|
WARNER Nee Leather
Patricia On 9th August 2020, peacefully in hospital, of Batley, aged 58 years, Patricia, dearly loved wife of the late Kevin, beloved sister of Yvonne, Jane and the late Olwyn, much loved and sadly missed by all her nieces and nephews especially Laura and Trisha's "grandchildren"
Due to the current guidelines
a service by invitation
only will be held at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on
Thursday 20th August 2020.
Donations in memory of Trisha may be made online to
Macmillan Cancer Support.
Published in Batley News on Aug. 13, 2020