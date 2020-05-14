Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Yarnold
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Yarnold

Notice Condolences

Patricia Yarnold Notice
Yarnold nee Evers
Patricia Rae On 6th May 2020,
aged 75 years, Patricia sadly passed away due to Covid 19 at Garlands Residential Home, Heckmondwike.

Beloved partner of the late Peter, dear mum of Trudi and the late Neil, a much loved grandma, sister, auntie and great auntie.

Will be missed by many.

A private family funeral will be held at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Tuesday 26th May 2020.

Donations in Pat's memory
may be made to The National Autistic Society.
Published in Batley News on May 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -