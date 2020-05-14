|
|
|
Yarnold nee Evers
Patricia Rae On 6th May 2020,
aged 75 years, Patricia sadly passed away due to Covid 19 at Garlands Residential Home, Heckmondwike.
Beloved partner of the late Peter, dear mum of Trudi and the late Neil, a much loved grandma, sister, auntie and great auntie.
Will be missed by many.
A private family funeral will be held at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Tuesday 26th May 2020.
Donations in Pat's memory
may be made to The National Autistic Society.
Published in Batley News on May 14, 2020