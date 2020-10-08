|
|
|
ASTIN Paul Anthony Dawn and Stuart,
the much loved mum
and brother of Paul,
would like to say a lovely
thank you to all their
family and friends
for the cards, flowers
and caring support
they have shown to us.
The donations received in
Paul's memory will be for a
homeless charity as this
was his wish.
Very special thanks
are extended to:
Our sister and auntie, Karen
and cousin, Julie
for everything you have
done for us.
All our family who
attended the funeral.
Father Nicholas Hird
for his loving and caring
funeral service.
Everyone at
Eric F. Box Funeral Directors
for their kindness and
caring funeral arrangements
as well as the beautiful
floral tributes.
Rest in Peace Paul
Love you Always
Mum and Stuart
XX
Published in Batley News on Oct. 8, 2020