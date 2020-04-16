|
|
|
BARKER Paul Formerly of
Webb & Barker, Dewsbury
On Monday, 13th April,
formerly of Dewsbury and Mirfield,
aged 79 years.
Peacefully at
Hopton Care Cottages.
Paul,
beloved husband of
the late Judy,
loving dad of
Alison and Sue,
loving and much loved grandpa of
Thomas, Laura, Emily,
Hannah and Joshua
and dear brother of
Jane and the late Alan.
A private funeral service
will take place on
Friday 24th April .
The interment will take
place at
St Mary's Churchyard,
Mirfield at 2.00pm
and all are welcome to
attend the churchyard.
Donations in memory of Paul
for the benefit of
Cancer Research UK
may be sent to
Eric F. Box Funeral Directors,
Bradford Road, Dewsbury.
Published in Batley News on Apr. 16, 2020