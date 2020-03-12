|
|
|
SIMPSON PAUL On 1st March 2020,
suddenly but peacefully,
in hospital, of Earlsheaton,
aged 73 years, Gordon Paul,
dearly loved husband of Gill,
loving and much loved dad
of Andrew and Allyson,
father in law of David and Nicky,
a loving grandad
and great-grandad.
Funeral service will be held at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
on Friday 20th March 2020
at 10.30am.
Friends please accept this
intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
Family flowers only,
donations in lieu may be
placed in the collection box
provided by George Brooke Ltd.,
for the benefit of Bloodwise
(the Leukaemia and
Lymphoma charity).
Published in Batley News on Mar. 12, 2020