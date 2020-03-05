|
Stanley Paul Sudden but peacefully at home on 25th February 2020 aged 70 years and of Heckmondwike.
The dearly loved brother of Keith, Stephen and Julie.
Also a dear brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many. Life long Huddersfield Town F.C. supporter.
The funeral service will take place at Holy Spirit R.C. Church, Heckmondwike on Tuesday
17th March at 12.00 noon and will be followed by committal at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
at 1.15pm.
Would friends please
accept this intimation.
Family flowers only please, however, if desired donations in lieu would be appreciated for the British Heart Foundation and Kirkwood Hospice, for which a collection box will be provided following the service.
Any enquiries to David Butterfield Funeral Directors, Cleckheaton. Tel. 01274 852885.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 5, 2020