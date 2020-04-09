|
|
|
HALSTEAD (Née Kirk)
Pauline Rachel, formerly of
Meadow Drive, Roberttown passed away peacefully at home with her
family on 3rd of April 2020
aged 77 years.
Much loved wife of the late
David, dear mum of Christopher and the late Jonathan,
mother-in-law of Kimberley
& Lesley, devoted grandma of James & Lisa, Alexander,
Charlotte and Lewis and
proud great grandma of Arthur.
Time for me to go now,
I won't say goodbye
Look for me in rainbows,
way up in the sky.
In the morning sunrise when
all the world is new,
Just look for me and love me,
as you know I loved you.
In the evening sunset,
when all the world is through,
Just look for me and love me,
and I'll be close to you.
It won't be forever,
the day will come and then
My loving arms will hold you,
when we meet again.
Every waking moment and
all your whole life through
Just wish me to be near you
and I'll be there with you.
All enquiries:
Enquiries to -
B&W funerals,
6 Chapel lane,
Ingleton,
Carnforth LA6 3FX
Tel. 015242 41293.
Published in Batley News on Apr. 9, 2020