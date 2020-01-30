|
|
|
HEELEY (nee Popplewell)
Pauline Myra On 23rd January 2020,
at Hopton Cottage Care Home,
of Mirfield, aged 95 years, Pauline,
beloved wife of the late Jack,
much loved mum
of Camille and Josephine,
dear mother-in-law of
Ian and the late Kevin,
a dearly loved grandma
and great grandma.
Funeral service will take place at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Monday 3rd February 2020
at 2.45pm.
Friends please accept this intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be placed in the collection box provided for the benefit of Dementia UK.
Enquiries to George Brooke Ltd.
Published in Batley News on Jan. 30, 2020