ALLSOP Peter
1945 - 2020 Suddenly on
Sunday 5th January 2020
and of Ouzelwell Terrace, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury, aged 74, Peter, dearly loved husband of Christine, much loved dad of Phillip,
Anne-Marie and Ian,
dear father-in-law, loving granddad and great granddad.
Peter will be greatly missed by
all his family and friends.
A service of celebration for Peter's life will take place on Friday 24th January 2020 at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium at 1.15 p.m., followed by refreshments at Morton House Club, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury.
Will friends please accept
this intimation.
Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu, if so desired for the benefit of British Heart Foundation may be left in the collection box provided at the funeral service or made online at www.rfearnley-funerals.co.uk - Memory Giving - Donations.
Enquiries to Richard Fearnley Independent Funeral Directors - Tel: 01924 494435.
Published in Batley News on Jan. 16, 2020