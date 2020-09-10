Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Badley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Badley

Notice Condolences

Peter Badley Notice
BADLEY PETER On 3rd September 2020, suddenly, aged 80 years, Peter, the very much loved husband of Sandra, loving father of Tina
and the late Donna,
dear father in law of Graeme and proud grandad of Katie and Scott, also a beloved brother,
brother-in-law and uncle.
Due to the current restrictions a private service will be held at
St Peter's Church, Birstall on Thursday 17th September 2020, followed by the committal at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium.
Family flowers only,
donations in memory of Peter
may be made online or sent to
George Brooke Ltd.,
Funeral Directors for the benefit of St Peter's Church Funds.
All enquiries to
George Brooke Ltd.,
Tel 01924 454476.
Published in Batley News on Sept. 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -