|
|
|
BADLEY PETER On 3rd September 2020, suddenly, aged 80 years, Peter, the very much loved husband of Sandra, loving father of Tina
and the late Donna,
dear father in law of Graeme and proud grandad of Katie and Scott, also a beloved brother,
brother-in-law and uncle.
Due to the current restrictions a private service will be held at
St Peter's Church, Birstall on Thursday 17th September 2020, followed by the committal at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium.
Family flowers only,
donations in memory of Peter
may be made online or sent to
George Brooke Ltd.,
Funeral Directors for the benefit of St Peter's Church Funds.
All enquiries to
George Brooke Ltd.,
Tel 01924 454476.
Published in Batley News on Sept. 10, 2020