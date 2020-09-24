|
BADLEY PETER Mrs Sandra Badley and family convey their heartfelt thanks to all relatives, friends, neighbours, congregation and lunch club friends of St Peter's Church, Birstall for the very kind expressions of sympathy, care and concern, flowers, and donations for the benefit of St Peter's Church funds received following the sudden sad loss of Peter. Sincere thanks to the ambulance service, staff of Pinderfields Hospital and Dr Lawson at Wellington House Surgery for their support and prompt assistance, also to Rev Paul Knight for his prayers and comfort at this sad time.
Published in Batley News on Sept. 24, 2020