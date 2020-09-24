Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Brooke Ltd (Dewsbury)
14 Sharp Street
Dewsbury, West Yorkshire WF13 1QZ
01924 454476
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Badley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Badley

Notice

Peter Badley Notice
BADLEY PETER Mrs Sandra Badley and family convey their heartfelt thanks to all relatives, friends, neighbours, congregation and lunch club friends of St Peter's Church, Birstall for the very kind expressions of sympathy, care and concern, flowers, and donations for the benefit of St Peter's Church funds received following the sudden sad loss of Peter. Sincere thanks to the ambulance service, staff of Pinderfields Hospital and Dr Lawson at Wellington House Surgery for their support and prompt assistance, also to Rev Paul Knight for his prayers and comfort at this sad time.
Published in Batley News on Sept. 24, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -