BLAKELEY Peter On 3rd September 2020, peacefully at home, Heckmondwike, aged 85, Peter, dearly loved husband of Dorothy, much loved dad of Christopher, Lesley and Andrew, dear father-in-law of Peter and Diane, beloved grandad of Brooke, Leah and Jay and brother of Pat.
Service to be held at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on
Tuesday 22nd September at 2pm for immediate family, friends and family welcome outdoors.
Donations in memory of Peter for NSPCC can be made through George Brooke Ltd.
Published in Batley News on Sept. 10, 2020