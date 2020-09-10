Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Brooke Ltd (Dewsbury)
14 Sharp Street
Dewsbury, West Yorkshire WF13 1QZ
01924 454476
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Blakeley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Blakeley

Notice Condolences

Peter Blakeley Notice
BLAKELEY Peter On 3rd September 2020, peacefully at home, Heckmondwike, aged 85, Peter, dearly loved husband of Dorothy, much loved dad of Christopher, Lesley and Andrew, dear father-in-law of Peter and Diane, beloved grandad of Brooke, Leah and Jay and brother of Pat.
Service to be held at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on
Tuesday 22nd September at 2pm for immediate family, friends and family welcome outdoors.
Donations in memory of Peter for NSPCC can be made through George Brooke Ltd.
Published in Batley News on Sept. 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -