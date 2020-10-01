|
|
|
Blakeley Peter Dorothy and family
would like to send special thanks
to all relatives, friends and neighbours for their cards, flowers and donations for the NSPCC.
A big thank you to those
friends who sadly had to attend
the funeral outdoors.
Our appreciation to care
teams at Locala, Elite and Routes and Kirkwood Hospice for
their kind support.
Many thanks to Kevin Shepherd for his eulogy, Batley NASH and Laura for their services and catering and to George Brooke Ltd for their understanding funeral care.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 1, 2020