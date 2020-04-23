Home

Peter Booth Notice
BOOTH Peter On Wednesday, 15th April,
of Soothill, Batley, aged 84.

Peacefully after a brave fight
with an ongoing illness.

Dearly loved husband of Shirley,
much loved father of
Amanda and Sandra,
father-in-law of
Terry and Andrew,
devoted and loving grandad of
Calum and Kitty
and a friend to many.

A private funeral will
take place due to the
continued restrictions.

A celebration of Peter's life
will be held at a later date.

Donations in Peter's memory
for Kirkwood Hospice
may be sent to
Eric F. Box Funeral Directors,
Bradford Road, Dewsbury.

Enquiries:
Eric F. Box Funeral Directors
Tel: 01924 465402.
Published in Batley News on Apr. 23, 2020
