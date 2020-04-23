|
|
|
BOOTH Peter On Wednesday, 15th April,
of Soothill, Batley, aged 84.
Peacefully after a brave fight
with an ongoing illness.
Dearly loved husband of Shirley,
much loved father of
Amanda and Sandra,
father-in-law of
Terry and Andrew,
devoted and loving grandad of
Calum and Kitty
and a friend to many.
A private funeral will
take place due to the
continued restrictions.
A celebration of Peter's life
will be held at a later date.
Donations in Peter's memory
for Kirkwood Hospice
may be sent to
Eric F. Box Funeral Directors,
Bradford Road, Dewsbury.
Enquiries:
Eric F. Box Funeral Directors
Tel: 01924 465402.
Published in Batley News on Apr. 23, 2020