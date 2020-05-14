|
BOOTH Peter Shirley and family would like
to express their sincere thanks
to all relatives, friends
and neighbours for the kind
expressions of sympathy,
letters, and cards of condolence
and for the beautiful flowers
received during their
recent sad bereavement.
Thank you to the staff at
Grove House Surgery,
Ashcroft Nursing Home,
Rosewood Day Centre
and Kirkwood Hospice
with special thanks to
Rachel Guest,
Admiral Nurse at Kirkwood,
Martyn Jones,
for a wonderful service of remembrance
and to Andrew Box of
Eric Box Funeral Directors
for his help, support and
efficient funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on May 14, 2020