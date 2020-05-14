Home

Peter Crossland

Peter Crossland Notice
Crossland Peter
'Paid on Pete' On 5th May 2020, in hospital,
of Birstall, aged 82 years, Peter, devoted husband of the late Stella, very much loved dad of Lee and Phillip, dear father in law of Sam, dearly loved grandad of
Lewis, Summer, Luke, Ryan,
Daisee and Eve, and proud
great-grandad of Ozzy.

He was one in a million.

Due to the current guidelines family and friends are asked to gather at Bronte Road, Birstall on Thursday 21st May 2020 at 12.15pm to see him off on his journey, he will take a final drive through Birstall, before a final glance at
'the Mount' before arriving at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium for a private family ceremony at 1pm.

Donations in memory of
Peter may be made sent to
George Brooke Ltd, for the benefit of a memorial bench
at Oakwell Hall.
Published in Batley News on May 14, 2020
