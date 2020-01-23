|
|
|
Frain Peter Joseph On 17th January 2020,
at Eden Court, Birkenshaw, of Gomersal, aged 75 years,
Peter, very much loved husband
of Madeleine, beloved dad of
Clare, Angela and the late Damian, dear father in law of Neil and Ron, dearly loved grandad of Isobelle, Mollie and Eliza, also a loved brother, brother in law and uncle.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Patrick's RC Church, Birstall on Tuesday 4th February 2020 at 10.30am, followed by interment
at Dewsbury Cemetery.
No flowers by request, donations in Peter's memory may be placed in the collection box provided by George Brooke Ltd., for the benefit of Action on Hearing Loss,
The Alzheimer's Society and
The Stroke Association.
RIP
Published in Batley News on Jan. 23, 2020