FRAIN Peter Madeleine and all the family
convey their heartfelt thanks to all relatives, friends, neighbours and former work colleagues for the kind expressions of sympathy, flowers, cards and donations for the benefit of Action on Hearing Loss, The Alzheimer's Society and The Stroke Association received following the sad loss of Peter.
Sincere thanks to the staff of
Eden Court and Blackburn Road Surgery for their attention and
Fr Eamonn Hegarty for his visits
and comforting prayers.
Finally to Helen and staff of
George Brooke Ltd for
efficient funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on Feb. 6, 2020