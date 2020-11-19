Home

Peter Goldthorpe Notice
GOLDTHORPE Peter On 12th November 2020 peacefully at Kirkwood Hospice, Peter, aged 77 years of Mirfield.
Much loved and sadly missed Husband of Margaret, devoted Dad of Robert, Jane and Judith, dear Father-In-Law of Elaine, Richard and Roy, also a cherished Grandad of Linzi, Jennifer, Daniel, Great Grandad of Dylan and Josh and a good Friend to many.
Due to the current
circumstances, a private
funeral service will be held.
Donations may be made,
if so desired, online
to Kirkwood Hospice
www.thekirkwood.org.uk
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
Joseph Sheard Funeral Home,
Mirfield. Tel: 01924 492219
Published in Batley News on Nov. 19, 2020
