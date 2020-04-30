|
|
|
Hill Peter On 21st April 2020,
at his home in Birstall,
aged 79 years, Peter,
the deeply loved husband of Anne,
respected and loving father of Christopher and Martin,
dear father in law of Jill and Louise, and beloved grandad of
Harry, Annderley, Marcus, Charlie,
Freya and Martha.
Due to the current guidelines a private family service will be held at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Monday 11th May 2020 at 11am.
Donations in memory of Peter may be made on-line to West Riding, Kidney Patients Association
Published in Batley News on Apr. 30, 2020