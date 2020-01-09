Home

Johnson Peter Arnold Peacefully on 2nd January 2020
in hospital, of Dewsbury,
aged 87 years.
Peter, beloved husband of Janet, much loved Dad of Carol and Stephen, a very dearly loved stepdad, father-in-law,
grandad and brother.
The funeral will take place at Dewsbury Evangelical Church, Central Street, Dewsbury on Wednesday 22nd January at 12:15pm followed by cremation at Dewsbury Moor.
Would friends please accept this
intimation and meet at the church.
Family flowers only,
donations in lieu to Bloodwise
(Leukemia Research).
All enquiries to David Butterfield Funeral Directors, Cleckheaton
Tel: 01274 852885
Published in Batley News on Jan. 9, 2020
