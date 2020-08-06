|
|
|
Kenyon Peter John Died peacefully on
Thursday 30th July 2020 at Kirkwood Hospice,
aged 60 years.
A much loved husband to Janet,
son to Malcolm and Wendy,
brother to Shaun, Nick, Fiona
and Rachel and father to
April and Natalie. A dearly loved brother-in-law, son-in-law,
uncle and grandad.
Due to the current guidelines a service by invitation only will be held at Park Wood Crematorium on Monday 17th August 2020
at 2.15pm. Friends unable
to be present in the chapel
are welcome to line the drive
at the crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations in Peter's memory may be made online to Kirkwood Hospice.
All enquiries to
George Brooke Ltd.,
Funeral Directors,
Tel 01924 454476
Published in Batley News on Aug. 6, 2020