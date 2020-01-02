Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Peter McKenna
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter McKenna

Notice Condolences

Peter McKenna Notice
McKENNA
Peter Anthony Thomas Suddenly on 18th December 2019, at home in Birstall, aged 69 years, Peter, dearly loved husband of the late Sylvia and a dear
brother-in-law and uncle.

The Funeral Service will be held at Birstall Methodist Church on Wednesday 15th January at 11.00, prior to interment in
Birstall Churchyard.
Family flowers only please but donations in lieu may be given to 'Age UK Calderdale and Kirklees',
a donation box will be available on leaving the Service.

Enquiries to Bollands Funeral Directors 01924 472178.
Published in Batley News on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -