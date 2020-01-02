|
|
|
McKENNA
Peter Anthony Thomas Suddenly on 18th December 2019, at home in Birstall, aged 69 years, Peter, dearly loved husband of the late Sylvia and a dear
brother-in-law and uncle.
The Funeral Service will be held at Birstall Methodist Church on Wednesday 15th January at 11.00, prior to interment in
Birstall Churchyard.
Family flowers only please but donations in lieu may be given to 'Age UK Calderdale and Kirklees',
a donation box will be available on leaving the Service.
Enquiries to Bollands Funeral Directors 01924 472178.
Published in Batley News on Jan. 2, 2020