Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Noble
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Noble

Notice

Peter Noble Notice
NOBLE Peter Marjorie, Graeme, Philip and family would like to convey their most sincere thanks to all relatives,friends and neighbours for their kind expression of sympathy, cards, visits and generous donations to Prostate Cancer UK, received following the sad loss of Peter.

Special thanks to the team at Lydgate Lodge who cared for Peter with such kindness and dignity during his stay with them. Thanks also to the Rev. Paul Knight and Wendy Harper for the comforting service at St Peter's and to all the lovely people who attended. Finally, thanks to Jan for the beautiful flowers, Robert for the most professional and efficient funeral arrangements and to Heald's Hall Hotel for their hospitality.
Published in Batley News on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -