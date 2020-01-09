|
NOBLE Peter Marjorie, Graeme, Philip and family would like to convey their most sincere thanks to all relatives,friends and neighbours for their kind expression of sympathy, cards, visits and generous donations to Prostate Cancer UK, received following the sad loss of Peter.
Special thanks to the team at Lydgate Lodge who cared for Peter with such kindness and dignity during his stay with them. Thanks also to the Rev. Paul Knight and Wendy Harper for the comforting service at St Peter's and to all the lovely people who attended. Finally, thanks to Jan for the beautiful flowers, Robert for the most professional and efficient funeral arrangements and to Heald's Hall Hotel for their hospitality.
Published in Batley News on Jan. 9, 2020