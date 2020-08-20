Home

Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 28, 2020
10:30
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
Notice Condolences

Peter Spivey Notice
SPIVEY PETER KAYE
'PK' On 17th August 2020,
suddenly at his home,
Tentercroft Court, Crackenedge
and formerly of Chickenley,
aged 83 years, Peter,
dearly loved husband
of the late Jennifer,
a dear dad, step-dad,
grandad, great-grandad,
brother, brother-in-law,
uncle, nephew and friend.
Due to the current guidelines
the funeral service will be held outside at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Friday
28th August 2020 at 10.30am.
No flowers by request,
donations in memory of PK
may be made online for the benefit of The Yorkshire Cancer
Research Campaign.
All enquiries to
George Brooke Ltd.,
Tel 01924 454476.
Published in Batley News on Aug. 20, 2020
