Spivey Peter Kaye All the family of the late
Peter Spivey would like to convey their most sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards and messages of condolence and donations for the benefit of The Yorkshire Cancer Research Campaign received following their recent sad loss. Thanks also to Doctors & Staff of Chickenley Healthcare,
local Police and Ambulance crew for their assistance and to
Mr Peter Hardcastle for
his comforting words at
the funeral service.
Finally to the Directors and staff of George Brooke Ltd for all their care and support throughout the funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on Sept. 3, 2020
