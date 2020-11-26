Home

Peter Swift

Peter Swift Notice
Swift Peter On the 14th November 2020 peacefully in
Dewsbury District Hospital
aged 90 years.
Peter, a much loved husband of Marlene, loving dad of Emma and the late Jonathan, father-in-law to Leo and Sandra, also grandad to Benjamin. A dearly loved brother to the late Pat and Geoffrey,
also an uncle and caring
friend to many.
Due to the current restrictions
a private family funeral
will take place at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium.
Family flowers only although donations if so desired for the benefit of Guide Dogs for the Deaf.
Any enquiries to
David Butterfield
Funeral Directors,
Cleckheaton.
Tel. 01274 852885.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 26, 2020
