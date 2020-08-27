Home

Higson Philip Steven It is with great sadness that we have to announce the passing of Phil on Friday 21st August in Kirkwood Hospice, formerly
of Dewsbury, aged 67.
Husband of Susan,
dad of Amy, Jessica and Liam, adored grandad, brother,
brother in law, son in law and
a good friend to many.
Funeral service to take place on Thursday 3rd September
but due to restrictions only invited may attend the service.
Family and friends are invited to attend Shawcross Boys Club at 1pm to celebrate his life.
A donation box will be available in the club for Kirkwood Hospice.
Published in Batley News on Aug. 27, 2020
