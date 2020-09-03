|
|
|
JACKMAN Phillip Marsden On 20th August 2020,
at the Bradford Royal Infirmary, Phillip
aged 85 years of Tong
and previously Birkenshaw.
Loving husband of Peggy,
much loved dad to Catherine and
son-in-law Ian, and a beloved
grandad to Reuben and Poppy.
The funeral service will be held at
St Paul's Church in Birkenshaw
at 11am on Wednesday 16th
September followed by
a private cremation. Due to the current restrictions in place, the family have requested mourners to attend by invitation only.
Family flowers only but if desired, donations in memory of Phillip may be given to Parkinson's UK.
A collection box will be at the service for this purpose.
All enquiries to
Gateway Funeral Services.
Tel: 01274 653115
Published in Batley News on Sept. 3, 2020