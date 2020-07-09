|
|
|
THORNTON Phillip Raymond
1953 - 2020 Passed away peacefully on
2nd July 2020 in Hartshead
Manor Nursing Home, Cleckheaton, after a long illness bravely borne, aged 67 years, Phillip, a life long Batley Bulldogs Supporter - "Who let the dogs out"
A dear friend to many.
Rest In Peace.
Private service and cremation
will take place on Monday
13th July 2020 at Dewsbury
Moor Crematorium at 10.30 a.m.
Invited guests only.
Live web broadcast will be available from 10.25 a.m. - www.obitus.com - Username - Bice0204 - Password - 111617
Will friends please
accept this intimation.
Donations if so desired for the benefit of Yorkshire Cancer Research may be made on line at www.rfearnley-funerals.co.uk - Memory Giving - Donations.
Contact Richard Fearnley
Funeral Directors - 01924 494435 for all enquiries.
Published in Batley News on July 9, 2020