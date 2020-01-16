Home

WORSNOP Phillip Stuart On 8th January 2020,
peacefully at Castle Hill Hospital,
of Hornsea and formerly
of Drighlington, aged 81 years,
Phillip, dearly loved husband of Janet, much loved dad of Jane and Tracy and beloved grandad of Harry, a very dear brother,
brother in law and uncle.
Funeral service will take place at
Cottingley Crematorium on
Thursday 23rd January 2020
at 3:40pm. Friends please accept this intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu may be
placed in the collection
box provided for the benefit of
The British Heart Foundation.
Enquiries to
George Brooke Ltd
Tel 01924 454476.
Published in Batley News on Jan. 16, 2020
