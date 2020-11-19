|
|
|
JEPSON (nee Jones)
Phyllis On 9th November 2020,
peacefully at home,
Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury,
aged 75 years, Phyllis,
beloved wife of the late Tom,
dearly loved mum of
Mark, Karen and Dean,
a very dear and loved
mother-in-law, grandma
and great grandma.
Due to the current guidelines
a service by invitation only
will be held at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
on Tuesday 24th November 2020 at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu may be made
online or sent to
George Brooke Ltd,
Funeral Directors, for the benefit
of the Take Heart Appeal at LGI.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 19, 2020