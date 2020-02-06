|
|
|
WOODS née NUTTON
PHYLLIS Passed away peacefully at Garlands Care Home Heckmondwike on
January 28th 2020,
aged 91 years.
Beloved wife of the
late Joseph Woods,
dearly loved mum of
Paul and Gillian and a much
loved grandma, great grandma and sister.
A big thank you to everyone at Garlands for their care and compassion during these
last few difficult months.
The funeral service will take place at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Thursday February 13th at 12:30pm. Please accept this as an invite to all who knew her.
Family flowers only please, traditional black dress and donations to the
Dogs Trust can be made
after the service.
We will celebrate her life at
The Six Lanes End pub Heckmondwike afterwards. Please note it is cash only
payments at the venue.
Published in Batley News on Feb. 6, 2020