|
|
|
QUARTON Ralph Joseph Peacefully on 8th May 2020, at Aston Manor Care Home Dewsbury, formerly of Birstall, aged 85 years Ralph dearly loved husband of June, father of Margaret & Ralph, father-in-law of Jacqui, much loved grandad of Nicola, Joanna, Gemma, Joshua, Daniel & Sam and great-grandad of Yasmin & Arlo.
He will be sadly missed.
A private family Funeral Service will be held due to current restrictions. Anyone wanting to make a donation in Ralph's memory may do so direct to 'Dementia UK'.
Enquiries to Bollands Funeral Directors 01924 472178.
Published in Batley News on May 14, 2020