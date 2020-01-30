|
|
|
SUTCLIFFE Ralph Herbert
1922 - 2020 Passed away peacefully on
Monday 20th January 2020 at
his home, on the day of his 98th birthday. Ralph, much loved husband of the late Joyce,
dear father of Martin and the
late Christopher and Jeremy, beloved grandfather and
great grandfather.
Ralph will be greatly missed
by all his family and friends.
A service of celebration for
Ralph's life will take place on Monday 3rd February 2020 at
St Mary's Parish Church, Church Lane, Mirfield at 11:30 a.m.
Will friends please
accept this intimation.
Family flowers only please,
but donations in lieu, if so desired for the benefit of Yorkshire
Cancer Research may be left
in the collection box provided at the funeral service or made online at www.rfearnley-funerals.co.uk - Memory Giving - Donations.
Enquiries to Richard Fearnley Independent Funeral Directors - Tel: 01924 494435.
Published in Batley News on Jan. 30, 2020