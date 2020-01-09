Home

Ray Milnes Notice
MILNES Ray On December 26th,
of Shaw Cross, aged 80.
Ray,
beloved husband of
Margaret,
much loved dad of
Sharon and Simon
and devoted and adored grandad
of James, Jodie, Josh and Sammie.
A Celebration of Ray's life
will be held at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
on Thursday, January 16th
at 12.30pm.
No flowers by request please.
Donations in lieu for
Ward 11 at
Dewsbury & District Hospital
may be made on leaving
the crematorium.
Enquiries:
Eric F. Box Funeral Directors
Tel: 01924 465402
Published in Batley News on Jan. 9, 2020
