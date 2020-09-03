|
NICHOLSON RAYMOND On 25th August 2020,
peacefully at his home in Ravensthorpe, aged 76 years, Raymond, dearly loved husband of Enid, loving and much loved dad of Anthony, Dianne, the late Carolyne and the late Johanne, a beloved grandad and great-grandad.
Funeral service will be held outside at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Tuesday 8th September 2020 at 2pm.
Family flowers only,
donations in memory of Raymond may be made online or sent to George Brooke Ltd., for the benefit of The British Lung Foundation.
Published in Batley News on Sept. 3, 2020