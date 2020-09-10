Home

NICHOLSON RAYMOND Mrs Enid Nicholson and family convey their heartfelt thanks to all relatives, friends, neighbours and former work colleagues for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards, flowers and donations for the benefit of The British Lung Foundation received following the passing of Raymond.
Thanks also to Dr Arief AZ Ahamed, the District Nurses & Medical staff who attended to Ray, and to Alison Gladwin for her words of comfort at this time. Finally to Helen and staff of George Brooke Ltd for efficient funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on Sept. 10, 2020
