Bollands Funeral Directors (Birstall, Batley)
18 Kirkgate
Batley, West Yorkshire WF17 9PB
01924 472178
Rhoda Dick

Rhoda Dick Notice
DICK Rhoda Jane Peacefully on
13th September 2020, following a short illness and surrounded by her loving family, of Birstall
aged 84 years, Jane, reunited with her mother Jean, sister Joan, brother John & nephew Paul.
A beloved sister-in-law of Beryl and a beloved auntie to Christine & Brian, Brian & Angie, Philip & Kim, Susan & Mark, Paul & Maxine, Samantha & Graham and their children and grandchildren.
Jane a friend to many in the Birstall Community and Labour Party.
Jane will be laid to rest on Monday 28th September in Birstall Churchyard following a private Funeral Service at St.Peter's Church Birstall.
Enquiries to Bollands Funeral Directors 01924 472178.
Published in Batley News on Sept. 24, 2020
