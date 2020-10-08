|
|
|
CONLAN RICHARD JOSEPH Former Secretary of
The Irish Democratic
League Club, Batley.
On 26th September 2020,
suddenly, in hospital,
of Batley, aged 78 years,
Richard Joseph,
dearly loved husband
of the late Jean,
much loved dad of Kathryn,
Joanna and the late Michelle,
proud and loving
grandad of Kimberley,
a dear brother, brother in law
and uncle.
Due to the current guidelines
the Requiem Mass by
invitation only will be celebrated
at St Mary of the Angels RC Church, Batley on Tuesday
13th October 2020 at 12.30pm,
followed by interment
at Batley Cemetery.
Family flowers only,
donations in lieu may be made
online for the benefit of
The Red Cross,
all enquiries to George Brooke Ltd., Funeral Directors
Tel 01924 454476.
RIP
Published in Batley News on Oct. 8, 2020