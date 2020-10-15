|
CONLAN RICHARD JOSEPH Kathryn, Joanna and Kimberley convey their heartfelt thanks to all relatives, friends, neighbours,
the committee and members of Batley Nash and congregation of St Mary's RC Church for the kind expressions of sympathy, flowers, cards and generous donations for the benefit of The Red Cross received following the sad loss
of a beloved dad and grandad.
Sincere thanks to the staff of Choices Home Care for their support and care to the whole family, to Fr Eamonn Hegarty for his visit, prayers and celebration of Mass and to Helen and the team at George Brooke Ltd for their help and most efficient funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 15, 2020