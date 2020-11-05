|
|
|
OXLEY Richard Kenneth
(Gee Gee) On 27th October 2020,
peacefully at his home,
Thornhill, Dewsbury,
aged 71 years, Richard,
much loved husband
of the late Elaine,
dearly loved dad of Richard,
devoted grandad of
Leanne and Gaz and
treasured Gee Gee
of Charlie and Freddie.
Due to the current guidelines
a private family service
will be held at
Wakefield Crematorium on
Friday 13th November 2020.
Donations in memory of Richard
may be made online or sent to
George Brooke Ltd,
Funeral Directors, for the benefit
of Kirkwood Hospice.
Forever in our hearts,
forever in our thoughts.
Love you forever Richard Jnr,
Leanne, Gaz and the boys
Charlie & Freddie.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 5, 2020