Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Oxley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Oxley

Notice

Richard Oxley Notice
OXLEY Richard Kenneth Richard, Leanne and Gaz would like to convey their most sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards and messages of condolence and donations for the benefit of Kirkwood Hospice received following the sad loss of Richard.
Thanks also to Dr Patel, the District Nurses and doctors and staff of Kirkwood Hospice for their care and support, to the club & committee at Thornhill Trojans and our dear friends who paid their last respects at the ground. Finally, to Mrs Christine Freeman for her thoughtful words at the funeral service and to the Directors and staff of George Brooke Ltd for efficient funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 19, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -